Lawsuit: Goose Creek police draw guns, yell at minors at graduation party

By Meredith Blair
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Several families filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the City of Goose Creek after a celebratory event over the summer turned into what they call a horrific event.

On July 2, families gathered at a Goose Creek home for a graduation party, according to the lawsuit.

It goes on to say 12 minors were mingling on the front lawn of that house when three Goose Creek Police officers arrived at the house with their guns drawn, pointing at the kids.

The attorney in the case says it is unknown why those officers showed up, and now parents want answers.

The lawsuit claims the officers were verbally abusive in their tone, screaming obscenities at the children and adults.

Shortly after the incident, one parent filed a complaint with the city looking to find out why this happened.

To date, defendants have not responded or provided any explanation, the lawsuit states.

Since the incident, the documents say the minors involved have sought out therapy and are continuing to deal with its effects.

“It really was a traumatic experience that affected each of them in a real way, and it’s something that their parents have had to suffer with them, and just witness how they’ve changed as a result of this and how this has affected them. A lot of this is about trying to get answers and try to make sure that something like this doesn’t happen,” Lawyer Marvin Pendarvis said.

The plaintiffs are seeking an undetermined amount of money in damages.

A trial date has not been set yet.

In response to the lawsuit, the City of Goose Creek released a statement saying, “This is the first we have heard of it and have not been served.”

