Man charged in students’ killings might be headed to Idaho

Bryan Kohberger made his court appearance for the alleged murders of four students. (CNN, Monroe Co. Correctional Facility, KXLY, WFMZ, KYW, MOSCOW POLICE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has left a Pennsylvania jail in the custody of state police, officials said Wednesday morning, which means he could be headed to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges.

Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University — a short drive from the scene of the killings across the state border — told a judge on Tuesday that he wouldn’t fight extradition to Idaho.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson declined to give any additional information about Kohberger’s extradition status, citing security reasons.

Authorities have released few details about the investigation and an Idaho judge issued a gag order barring police and attorneys from talking about the case. But court filings — including a document laying out Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson’s reasons for accusing Kohburger of the killings — are expected to be unsealed once Kohberger arrives in Idaho.

Kohberger was arrested last week at his parents’ home in Chestnuthill Township in eastern Pennsylvania.

The suspect in the University of Idaho student killings arrives at a Monroe County, Pa., courthouse for an extradition hearing on Tuesday. (Source: CNN)

The nighttime attack at a home near the University of Idaho campus spread fear through the surrounding community, as authorities seemed stumped by the brutal stabbings. Investigators appeared to make a breakthrough, however, after searching for a white sedan that was seen around the time of the killings and analyzing DNA evidence collected from the crime scene.

Investigators have said they were still searching for a motive and the weapon used in the attack.

The bodies of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington were found Nov. 13 at the rental home where the women lived. Kernodle and Chapin were dating, and he had been visiting the house that night.

Latah County, Idaho, prosecutors have said they believe Kohberger broke into the victims’ home intending to commit murder.

Moscow residents react to the arrest of a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. (CNN)

Jason LaBar, the chief public defender in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, said Kohberger is eager to be exonerated and should be presumed innocent and " not tried in the court of public opinion.”

After Tuesday’s hearing, LaBar described Kohberger as “an ordinary guy,” and said that after his extradition he would be represented by the chief public defender in Kootenai County, Idaho.

___

Associated Press writer Marc Levy in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, contributed to this story.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

