Moncks Corner Police chief stepping down

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner’s police chief has submitted his resignation from his post after just a few months, town officials have confirmed.

David Brabham cited medical reasons as the cause of his decision, according to town spokesman Steve Young.

“I’m glad I was able to end my law enforcement career where it started, with the Moncks Corner Police Department,” Brabham said in a statement. “But sometimes God has other plans, and I appreciate the trust and support I received from Mayor [Michael Lockliear] and Council. I will miss working with the men and women of the department. Their professionalism made my transition into the department easy.”

The town announced on Aug. 29 that it had hired Brabham as its new police chief. Before serving in Moncks Corner, he had been a major with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and came to the town with more than 27 years of law enforcement experience.

He was sworn in on Sept. 15.

While only with the town for a few months, Young said Brabham had worked to improve officer retention and recruitment while enhancing services provided by expanding special duty assignments.

“We are sorry to see Chief Brabham go,” Lockliear said. “Even in his short tenure with the Town we could see that he was focused on improving the department for our community and for the officers with whom he served. This had to be a difficult decision for him, and we certainly wish him the best.”

He had been selected unanimously for the job by a seven-member advisory committee that considered criteria from the community concerning what they wanted in the town’s next police chief.

Brabham started his law enforcement career in 1995 with the Moncks Corner Police Department where he served as a patrolman and canine handler. He moved to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in 1998, where he served roles including supervisor of their canine unit, drug enforcement unit, training division and special response team commander. He was promoted to captain over the Community Services Division and School Resource officers before his promotion to major of investigations and support services.

He graduated from the 250th session of the FBI National Academy and has an associate degree in Criminal Justice from Trident Technical College.

Brabham will continue to serve until a permanent or interim successor is named or until Jan. 31, whichever comes first, Young said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.