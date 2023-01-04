Mount Pleasant’s Page’s Okra Grill to temporarily close

SC Lottery
Page's Okra Grill in Mount Pleasant announced it will temporarily close for renovations to its more-than-50-year-old building on Coleman Boulevard.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry favorite Page’s Okra Grill will temporarily close for renovations that could take through the end of January, the restaurant announced on its Facebook page.

But the restaurant says it has a plan in place to still serve its customers starting on Monday, according to a post on its Facebook page

“Hey folks, we really do not like having to shut down operations but there are several improvements we need to make to our 50+ year old building to ensure we can keep making our guests and team happy in the years to come,” the post states. “We have struggled with plumbing issues and poor ventilation and temperatures in the kitchen for years and we must take corrective action now. The renovations will include bathroom plumbing improvements, expanded women’s bathroom capacity, sprinkler system inside and outside, all new hood systems that will provide conditioned air in the kitchen, and a new roof.”

Page’s plans to have its food truck serving takeout lunch and dinner starting Monday with seating in its heated patio and bar.

Construction areas will be carefully cordoned off while its food truck serves its most popular entrees, which will include fried shrimp, the seafood platter, Ashleigh’s Shrimp & Grits, and seafood pasta.

Its Summerville-Nexton food truck will remain open every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and its Moncks Corner truck will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The post states the restaurant also plans to announce special family meals for pickup and delivery each week at the Coleman Boulevard location. Catering will still be available.

