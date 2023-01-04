SC Lottery
Newest Charleston Co. councilmembers support building I-526, but concerned about cost

Members Joe Boykin and Larry Kobrovsky said they’re concerned about where the money for the...
Members Joe Boykin and Larry Kobrovsky said they're concerned about where the money for the proposed project would come from.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new year brings two new members to Charleston County council, and they are sharing how they think the proposed expansion of 526 should be paid for.

Joe Boykin and Larry Kobrovsky said they’re concerned about where the money for the proposed project would come from. The potential expansion is one of the projects they will have to vote on.

“I’m ready to get down to work to see how we can find the funding and financing to build that road,” Boykin said. “I believe it is a piece of the puzzle to improve traffic infrastructure in this part of Charleston County.”

The planned project has an estimated cost of more than $2 billion, and Boykin said he wants to complete it in phases.

“Phase one being West Ashley to Johns Island,” Boykin said. “I don’t—and it also gets into the issue of if we find the funding, how do we contract something this large out?”

Council voted last month to table spending $75 million to help pay for the remaining prep work.

“I understand the pain and misery of the people stuck in that traffic,” Kobrovsky said. “We have to look also what is feasible with the money we have.”

Kobrovsky said council needs to be mindful of how they spend the money once they do have it.

“You’re spending other people’s money,” he added. “You don’t want to tax people out of their homes too. I mean, I feel the churn when taxes come, and your property values go up.”

Boykin, however, said another deferral on what to do with the $75 million could be in play.

“Being a new member, I’d like more time for us to get in there and go through all this,” he said.

“If we spend that money, what comes next? There’s no guarantee that we’ll get any more money in it,” Kobrovsky said.

The 526 project is expected to be up for vote once again on Jan. 12.

