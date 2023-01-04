SC Lottery
Police: Pedestrian dead after crash involving car on East Bay St.

The Charleston Police Department says a serious crash has closed part of East Bay Street Tuesday night.
The Charleston Police Department says a serious crash has closed part of East Bay Street Tuesday night.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a person has died after they were hit by a car on East Bay Street Tuesday night.

The department is investigating after a person in a wheelchair was hit by a car, according to Lt. Corey Taylor.

Taylor says the person succumbed to the injuries.

Officers closed East Bay Street between Reid and South Streets, according to the department’s Twitter.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating the crash.

