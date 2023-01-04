SC Lottery
Police: Three juveniles hurt in West Ashley shooting

The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon.

Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident.

Three people under the age of 18 were hurt in the shooting, according to Lt. Corey Taylor. They were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department asks anyone with information to call CPD at (843) 743-7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD detective. Anyone with information who would like to remain anonymous can call Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

