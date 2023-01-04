SC Lottery
Portion of West Ashley Greenway closing this month for Long Creek Bridge Replacement

The city of Charleston is looking to replace the Long Creek Bridge on the West Ashley Greenway.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:05 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is replacing the Long Creek Bridge, meaning part of the West Ashley Greenway trail will close this month.

City officials said the current bike-path bridge has exceeded its lifespan and is due for an upgrade.

Jason Kronsberg, the Director of Parks Capital Projects for the City of Charleston, said it’s time to replace the old, timber-framed structure with a more resilient bridge that will better withstand the elements and be safer for pedestrians.

Kronsberg said the current wooden bridge will be replaced with an eight-foot-wide aluminum structure costing around $400,000.

The bridge crosses the Long Branch Creek along the West Ashley Greenway and serves as both a bike-path bridge and a support structure for the Charleston Water Systems sewer pipeline.

Kronsberg said the city has a pre-construction meeting Wednesday where they will determine a more exact timeline for the project, but he said he expects the bridge and surrounding trail to close within the next couple of weeks, and stay closed for around two months during the construction process.

“It provides for a better experience, it’s safer. The old timber-framed structure now, it’s got a little bit of rot in places, we’ve made repairs over time, but it’s just going to be a more pleasant creek crossing,” Kronsberg said.

Charleston Moves, a local non-profit that encourages mobility by bike and foot provided a statement.

“We are looking forward to a new aluminum bridge along the Greenway, which will better accommodate people walking, running, biking, birdwatching and fishing, and should also better hold CWS sewer infrastructure in the area which should help protect local water quality”

Kronsberg said he expects the new bridge to open toward the end of February or early March, but a more exact opening date will be determined at Wednesday’s meeting.

