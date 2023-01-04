Pursuit ends in crash on Hwy 78; deputies search for suspects

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of a crash on Highway 78 Tuesday night.

Officials say Highway 78 westbound is closed near I-26 after a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to the office’s Twitter.

Highway 78 westbound is closed near I-26 following multi-vehicle crash. Deputies are in the area searching for occupants who ran from a vehicle that deputies were pursuing when crash occurred. Injuries not believed to be serious. Please use alternate route. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/KQC3LqMROq — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (@ChasCoSheriff) January 4, 2023

Deputies are searching the area for occupants who fled from the scene. The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was being pursued by deputies before the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

