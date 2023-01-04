SC Lottery
Pursuit ends in crash on Hwy 78; deputies search for suspects

Officials say Highway 78 westbound is closed near I-26 after a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to the office’s Twitter.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of a crash on Highway 78 Tuesday night.

Officials say Highway 78 westbound is closed near I-26 after a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to the office’s Twitter.

Deputies are searching the area for occupants who fled from the scene. The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was being pursued by deputies before the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

