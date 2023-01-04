SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Sheriff: Mom, 6-year-old girl dead in suspected murder-suicide

Authorities say a Texas mother is believed to have fatally shot her 6-year-old daughter before...
Authorities say a Texas mother is believed to have fatally shot her 6-year-old daughter before killing herself.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - Authorities in Texas are investigating the shooting deaths of a mother and her 6-year-old daughter in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide.

Early reports indicate the woman killed her 6-year-old daughter Tuesday before taking her own life in a Houston suburb.

Investigators say the woman’s teenage children, ages 13 and 16, found the bodies of their mother and half-sister.

The Harris County sheriff says it appears the woman was having marital problems with the father of the deceased 6-year-old. The couple separated last October.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David...
Colleagues remember Lowcountry attorney David Aylor after his sudden death
Santana Shakel Martin Taylor, 28, was taken into custody around 7 p.m. based on an existing...
Deputies: Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Dorchester Co.
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis says he will be ask for additional funding to be better...
16-year-old driver leads deputies on high-speed chase in Berkeley Co.
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are bringing their talents to North Charleston on Jan. 27.
Two comedy icons coming to North Charleston Coliseum

Latest News

Members Joe Boykin and Larry Kobrovsky said they’re concerned about where the money for the...
Newest Charleston Co. councilmembers support building I-526, but concerned about cost
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash has closed part of I-26 WB...
I-26 WB reopens after crash near Exit 219A
The Charleston Police Department says a serious crash has closed part of East Bay Street...
Police: Pedestrian dead after crash involving car on East Bay St.
Santana Shakel Martin Taylor, 28, was taken into custody around 7 p.m. based on an existing...
Deputies: Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Dorchester Co.