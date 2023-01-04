SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Surveillance video captures stolen car crashing onto home

Neighbors had a scary start to the new year. (Source: WABC, NORTH CALDWELL POLICE, VERONA POLICE DEPT, FACEBOOK, PHOTOS, CNN)
By CeFaan Kim
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CALDWELL, N.J. (WABC) – Some residents in New Jersey had a scary start to the new year as a stolen car dropped down an embankment and into a house.

“We thought we heard garage doors banging real loud,” neighbor Jackie Mincica said.

Seconds later, police officers were running down their street with guns drawn.

Residents in North Caldwell, New Jersey said they had no idea what was happening.

“Police were screaming,” Mincica said. “There was a kid screaming. They were telling everybody to get inside.”

Police said they spotted a stolen car parked on a road nearby.

When two officers from Verona approached the vehicle the driver fled, lost control and drove over an embankment falling more than 21 feet. The car crashed through two metal gates before landing on top of a garage and on top of another car.

Neighbors said a man took off running but was apprehended and taken into custody. A woman trapped in the car was also arrested.

Both people were treated for their injuries and released into the custody of North Caldwell Police.

No bystanders were hurt.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David...
Colleagues remember Lowcountry attorney David Aylor after his sudden death
Santana Shakel Martin Taylor, 28, was taken into custody around 7 p.m. based on an existing...
Deputies: Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Dorchester Co.
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis says he will be ask for additional funding to be better...
16-year-old driver leads deputies on high-speed chase in Berkeley Co.
The Charleston Police Department says a serious crash has closed part of East Bay Street...
Police: Pedestrian dead after crash involving car on East Bay St.
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are bringing their talents to North Charleston on Jan. 27.
Two comedy icons coming to North Charleston Coliseum

Latest News

A new study shows the use of social media could be affecting the brains of teens.
Checking social media often may affect teens’ brains, study says
A tow truck driver pulled the same driver out of a ditch twice on the same day in Minneapolis....
California prepares for flooding; Midwest hit with snow, ice
The deadly crash happened at approximately 10 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2021, on U.S. Highway 52 in...
Lawsuit filed in deadly Berkeley County deputy-involved crash
Workers clean rubbles after Ukrainian rocket strike in Makiivka, in Russian-controlled Donetsk...
Russia says phone use allowed Ukraine to target its troops
Georgetown County is the only remaining county in the Lowcounty still under a tornado watch as...
FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch still in effect for Georgetown County