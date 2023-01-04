‘We need more like her’: Charleston honors woman on her 102nd birthday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s mayor has named Wednesday in honor of a Charleston resident and South Carolina native who is celebrating her 102nd birthday.

Mabel Magwood Crosborne was born on Jan. 4, 1921, and grew up in Ravenel.

She attended the Avery Institute in Charleston and worked as a cosmetologist and home health nurse.

She eventually moved to Charleston and has been an active member of the Fourth Baptist Church for more than 40 years.

To this day, the mayor’s proclamation states, she still assists with the setup of the church’s altar every First Sunday.

“Despite the numerous awards, accolades and recognitions received over the years, Mabel Magwood Crosborne holds that her greatest accomplishment is as a devoted mother to her three children,” the proclamation states.

Tecklenburg says we need more people like Crosborne in order to better our communities.

