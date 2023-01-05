2 Dorchester Co. fire stations expected to open in 2023

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County is spending millions of dollars to upgrade its fire infrastructure, and two new fire stations are expected to open up later this year.

Throughout the day, crews have been working on building a new station facing Ladson Road, which will soon be home to both firefighters and paramedics. The previous station was demolished in March 2022 to make way for the new station.

The station will cost a little more than $3.3 million and will feature three bays and can hold up to 12 people, according to Dorchester County Fire Rescue Chief Tres Atkinson.

As the station is being built, the county received the OK to occupy a new volunteer fire station on Sandridge Road near St. George.

Atkinson said the station cost just under $300,000 to build and is expected to cut the insurance premiums of locals by about half. He also said they can start moving in there in a couple of weeks.

“That was a doughnut hole, if you will, for that area,” Atkinson said. “It needed to connect to other stations, and so that was an area that was not served within a five-mile radius of one of the other two stations, so that stations connects those three stations and makes that area contiguous.”

Atkinson said they expect to move into the Ladson Road station by the end of May.

Beyond those two stations, the chief said they’re working on building another station near Summers Corner and moving the Jedburg station to a different location.

