Battery Home Opener Set for March 11 Against Phoenix

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Jan. 4, 2023) – The Charleston Battery announced Wednesday the club’s 2023 season will kick off at Patriots Point on Saturday, March 11, against Phoenix Rising FC. The interconference clash is the first-ever meeting between the clubs as the Battery embark on their 30th anniversary season.

Information on the kickoff time, single-game ticket sales and the full 2023 schedule will be announced in due course.

Phoenix are the first team that Battery Head Coach Ben Pirmann will face in league competition since he took the reigns of the Black and Yellow in November 2022. Coach Pirmann is highly enthusiastic about the home opener.

We are all very eager to kick off the 2023 season, from the players to the staff to our supporters and the entire Battery family; March 11 means everything to us,” said Coach Pirmann. “Any time we can take the field, we are representing something bigger than ourselves. Being able to represent our club and our community on opening night at Patriots Point will make it a truly special event.”

Charleston open their season at home for the second year in a row after they defeated FC Tulsa 1-0 in 2022′s home opener. That night, Augustine Williams scored his first of 16 goals during the year, which set a new club record in the USL Championship era. The All-League striker will look to pick up where he left off.

Rising FC have been a formidable side in the Western Conference since joining the league in 2018. The Arizona club have twice reached the USL Championship Final (2018 and 2020) but were kept out of postseason play last year.

“Phoenix are one of the biggest clubs in USL and will be looking to implement their identity in that first match,” said Coach Pirmann. “They are well-coached, have a solid squad built and we are looking forward to welcoming them to Patriots Point.

“We want our community to enjoy the Charleston Battery and we want to represent this club with the utmost honor to make those around us proud. We can’t wait to have that first opportunity to wear the Black and Yellow on opening weekend at Patriots Point.”

Two away matches for the Battery have also been confirmed as Charleston will visit Sacramento Republic FC on March 18 and Las Vegas Lights FC on May 5 for their respective home openers.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.