SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Bothwell scores 27 as Furman downs The Citadel 97-72

The Citadel Basketball
The Citadel Basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Mike Bothwell’s 27 points helped Furman defeat Citadel 97-72 on Wednesday night.

Bothwell added five rebounds and six assists for the Paladins (11-5, 2-1 Southern). Alex Williams scored 19 points, shooting 6 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. Ben Vanderwal finished 4 of 4 from 3-point range to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Stephen Clark led the Bulldogs (6-9, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two blocks. AJ Smith added 11 points for Citadel. Austin Ash also recorded eight points and two steals.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David...
Colleagues remember Lowcountry attorney David Aylor after his sudden death
Santana Shakel Martin Taylor, 28, was taken into custody around 7 p.m. based on an existing...
Deputies: Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Dorchester Co.
The last remaining tornado watch Wednesday afternoon involving a Lowcountry county has been...
Tornado watches expire across Lowcountry
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis says he will be ask for additional funding to be better...
16-year-old driver leads deputies on high-speed chase in Berkeley Co.
The Charleston Police Department says a serious crash has closed part of East Bay Street...
Police: Pedestrian dead after crash involving car on East Bay St.

Latest News

South Carolina Stingrays hockey
Stingrays Fall in Overtime to Open 2023
CSU basketball
Longwood defeats Charleston Southern 79-74
College of Charleston guard Dalton Bolon (3) drives past North Carolina A&T forward Marcus...
Bolon pushes No. 23 College of Charleston past N.C. A&T 92-79
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots between Coastal Carolina center Miriam Recarte,...
Reigning SEC player of year Boston off to slow league start