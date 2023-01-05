SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Clemson, off to best ACC start since ‘96-97, beats Va. Tech

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson each scored 13 points, Clemson made 5 of 6 foul shots in the last 26 seconds and the Tigers beat Virginia Tech 68-65 on Wednesday night.

Clemson (12-3, 4-0 ACC) hasn’t won its first four in conference play since the 1996-97 season. The Hokies have dropped three straight.

The Tigers’ Joshua Beadle made the second of a two-shot foul following his miss on the first with seven seconds to go for a 68-65 advantage. The Hokies’ Sean Pedulla failed to hit the rim on his 3-point attempt for the chance to tie it.

Grant Basile made four-straight foul shots in a 21-second span and the Hokies lead 58-57 with 5:44 remaining. Hall made a jumper about 90 seconds later and Clemson never trailed again.

Chase Hunter scored 12 points, Brevin Galloway 11 and reserve RJ Godfrey 10 on 4-for5 shooting for Clemson.

Basile scored 17 points, Pedulla 14 and Darius Maddox and Justyn Mutts 11 apiece for the Hokies (11-4, 1-3).

Clemson continues its road trip to face Pittsburgh on Saturday. Virginia Tech hosts North Carolina State on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The last remaining tornado watch Wednesday afternoon involving a Lowcountry county has been...
Tornado watches expire across Lowcountry
The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley...
Police: Three juveniles hurt in West Ashley shooting
Santana Shakel Martin Taylor, 28, was taken into custody around 7 p.m. based on an existing...
Deputies: Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Dorchester Co.
Moncks Corner Police Chief David Brabham is resigning from his post citing medical reasons. He...
Moncks Corner Police chief stepping down
The family of David Aylor, who died Monday at age 41, will receive friends Saturday night in...
Funeral arrangements set for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor

Latest News

VIDEO: Stingrays fall to Solar Bears in OT
VIDEO: Stingrays fall to Solar Bears in OT
VIDEO: CSU falls at home to Longwood
VIDEO: CSU falls at home to Longwood
VIDEO: 23rd ranked CofC wins 14th in a row, beat NC A&T
VIDEO: 23rd ranked CofC wins 14th in a row, beat NC A&T
South Carolina Stingrays hockey
Stingrays Fall in Overtime to Open 2023