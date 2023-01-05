CSU releases 2023 baseball schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Head Coach Marc MacMillan announces his home-heavy 2023 baseball slate, as an opening series at Florida (Feb. 17-19) marks the only time the Bucs travel out of Charleston, South Carolina until a March series with Tennessee.

KICKIN’ IT OFF

The Bucs travel down to Gainesville, Mississippi as they take on Southeastern Conference power Florida to kick-off the 2023 campaign, as the three-game series spans from Friday, February 17 to Sunday, February 20. MacMillan is very familiar with starting the season off with an SEC opponent, as the Bucs opened with eventual National Champion Ole Miss a season ago.

NON-CONFERENCE NOISE

The Bucs see The Citadel (Feb. 21) in a mid-week affair before playing host to Marshall in a three-game series and then hits the road for a mid-week two game set with Tennessee (Feb. 28-Mar. 1).

Charleston Southern then plays host to three programs in Air Force, Michigan State and Holy Cross in the next week of action. Air Force is up first on Mar. 3 before Michigan State comes the following day followed by a final contest with Air Force the fifth. Holy Cross rounds out the slate of mid-weeks on Mar. 7 before the Bucs hit the road for another SEC affair.

Other non-conference road contests include a three-game set at Georgia (Mar. 10-12) and one more trip across town to The Citadel before a trip to College of Charleston (Apr. 11) and a trip to Columbia for an in-state affair with South Carolina comes later in April.

The Bucs also play hosts to Kansas in a two-game set (Mar. 14-15) before both The Citadel (May 3) and College of Charleston (May 9) each make return trips to complete the non-conference slate at Nielsen Field.

LEAGUE PLAY

Charleston Southern is scheduled to play nine series against Big South Conference foes, with four at Nielson Field and five on the road. Home matchups include opening Big South play with UNC Asheville (Mar. 17-19), followed by Winthrop (Apr. 6-8) and Longwood (Apr. 21-23), and their lone May home series versus USC Upstate (May 12-14).

The Bucs will visit Presbyterian (Mar. 24-26) and Campbell (Mar. 31-Apr. 2) as the two March away series before trips to Radford (Apr. 14-16) and High Point (May 5-7). The final road trip of the season takes place in Boiling Springs, North Carolina as Gardner-Webb stands as the final series for the Bucs before the Big South Tournament.

A week after the conclusion of the Longwood series, the top six teams will advance to the 2023 Ingles Big South Championship, hosted at Truist Point in High Point, North Carolina. The dates for the tournament are set for May 25-27.

A season ago, the Bucs entered the Big South Tournament picture on the last weekend of play and made it to the final game of the event before falling just short to Campbell on the final day to see their season end in High Point. Charleston Southern opened the tournament with a commanding win over High Point before topping the top-seeded Camels as well as No. 2-seeded USC Upstate to clinch a berth on Championship Sunday.

