Crash causes ‘significant delays’ on I-526 near Glenn McConnell Pkwy
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is reporting a crash on I-526 is causing traffic delays for commuters Thursday afternoon.
Police say a multi-vehicle crash on I-526 near East Glenn McConnell Parkway happened just before 4 p.m.
They’re advising drivers to take an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.