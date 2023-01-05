SC Lottery
Crash causes ‘significant delays’ on I-526 near Glenn McConnell Pkwy

The Charleston Police Department is reporting a crash on I-526 is causing traffic delays for commuters Thursday afternoon.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is reporting a crash on I-526 is causing traffic delays for commuters Thursday afternoon.

Police say a multi-vehicle crash on I-526 near East Glenn McConnell Parkway happened just before 4 p.m.

They’re advising drivers to take an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

