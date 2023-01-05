Crash causes ‘significant delays’ on I-526 near Glenn McConnell Pkwy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is reporting a crash on I-526 is causing traffic delays for commuters Thursday afternoon.

Police say a multi-vehicle crash on I-526 near East Glenn McConnell Parkway happened just before 4 p.m.

CPD is responding to a multi-vehicle collision on 526 near E Glenn McConnell Parkway. There is currently one lane closed. We will update once the scene is cleared. #chstrfc #chsnews pic.twitter.com/RePnY2z44E — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) January 5, 2023

They’re advising drivers to take an alternate route.

