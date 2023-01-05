SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Formation of C-17s to fly over Ravenel Bridge Thursday morning

A C-17 Globemaster III aircraft returns to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 1, 2022,...
A C-17 Globemaster III aircraft returns to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 1, 2022, after relocating in preparation for Hurricane Ian. To carry on the rapid global mobility mission, all of Team Charleston’s C-17s were secured in a hangar or relocated prior to the storm’s landfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)(Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera | Joint Base Charleston Public Aff)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Around 20 C-17 aircraft from Joint Base Charleston will fly over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge Thursday morning.

The aircraft, from the 437th Airlift Wing, will fly from the Atlantic Ocean north over the bridge around 11 a.m. Thursday.

“We hope the Lowcountry can come out and witness Joint Base Charleston’s airpower in action,” Col. Robert Lankford, 437th AW commander said. “It is a sight to be seen, and we appreciate all the support from the local community as we train and operate to preserve our nation’s freedom.”

The flyover begins a day-long kick-off event for Mobility Guardian 2023. The event is the Air Mobility Command’s air mobility exercise in the Indo-Pacific region this summer.

The exercise, consisting of members of the Air Force, Army and Marines, demonstrates and tests the ability of the forces to respond to global threats at a moment’s notice.

Joint Base Charleston encourages videos and photos of the flyover to be shared on social media using the hashtag #MG23.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The last remaining tornado watch Wednesday afternoon involving a Lowcountry county has been...
Tornado watches expire across Lowcountry
The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley...
Police: Three juveniles hurt in West Ashley shooting
Santana Shakel Martin Taylor, 28, was taken into custody around 7 p.m. based on an existing...
Deputies: Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Dorchester Co.
Moncks Corner Police Chief David Brabham is resigning from his post citing medical reasons. He...
Moncks Corner Police chief stepping down
The family of David Aylor, who died Monday at age 41, will receive friends Saturday night in...
Funeral arrangements set for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor

Latest News

As Summerville continues to grow, town officials said they want to balance the new development...
Public feedback sought on Summerville Urban Forest Master Plan
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Public feedback sought on Summerville Urban Forest Master Plan
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Goose Creek Police respond to lawsuit following 911 call response
Source: Live 5
Highway 78 reopens in Summerville after gas leak