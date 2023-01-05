Formation of C-17s to fly over Ravenel Bridge Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Around 20 C-17 aircraft from Joint Base Charleston will fly over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge Thursday morning.

The aircraft, from the 437th Airlift Wing, will fly from the Atlantic Ocean north over the bridge around 11 a.m. Thursday.

“We hope the Lowcountry can come out and witness Joint Base Charleston’s airpower in action,” Col. Robert Lankford, 437th AW commander said. “It is a sight to be seen, and we appreciate all the support from the local community as we train and operate to preserve our nation’s freedom.”

The flyover begins a day-long kick-off event for Mobility Guardian 2023. The event is the Air Mobility Command’s air mobility exercise in the Indo-Pacific region this summer.

The exercise, consisting of members of the Air Force, Army and Marines, demonstrates and tests the ability of the forces to respond to global threats at a moment’s notice.

Joint Base Charleston encourages videos and photos of the flyover to be shared on social media using the hashtag #MG23.

