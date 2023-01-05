Gas leak closes part of Hwy 78 in Summerville
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities shut down part of Highway 78 after a gas leak in Summerville Wednesday night.
The Summerville Police Department says Highway 78 from Diana Court to East Owens Drive is shut down as crews work on a gas leak.
Officials are advising drivers to use an alternate route and to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
