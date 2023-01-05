SC Lottery
Goose Creek Police still seeking information on May homicide

The Goose Creek Police Department is adding a traffic safety officer thanks to a state grant.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a May homicide.

The body of John Staley III, 31, was found in a vehicle in the parking lot of Mevers School of Excellence on the morning of May 25.

Authorities say an investigation showed that the victim drove his car around midnight to the school and left his vehicle. A report states that investigators believe that the shooting happened at that location after finding shell casings at the scene.

If anyone has information on what happened, they are asked to contact Investigator Sutton at 843- 863- 5200 extension 2339 or jsutton@cityofgoosecreek.com. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

