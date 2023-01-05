SC Lottery
Mother tells boyfriend she killed their 5-month-old baby on New Year’s Eve, police say

A 21-year-old mother confessed to her boyfriend that she killed their baby on New Year’s Eve, according to police. (Source: HawaiiNewsNow)
By HNN Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PUNA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – A 21-year-old mother confessed to her boyfriend that she killed their baby on New Year’s Eve, according to police.

Hawaii police said the mother, identified as Yasmine Michelle Lilia Butterfield, is in custody.

According to police, in the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve, Butterfield and her boyfriend sought medical attention after their 5-month-old son became unresponsive.

The baby was pronounced dead just before 6 a.m. at Hilo Medical Center. Authorities said a preliminary autopsy showed the 5-month-old baby suffered life-threatening traumatic injuries, but an official cause of death is still under investigation.

Investigators said Butterfield and her boyfriend got into an argument later that day over the death of their son. The boyfriend told police Butterfield struck him several times with a wooden block and a metal broomstick, and that she threatened him with a knife when he attempted to leave their home. The boyfriend told police Butterfield also stopped him from calling for help.

The following morning, the boyfriend reportedly called police after Butterfield left the home. Authorities said he declined medical attention following the alleged assault.

Butterfield was arrested for the alleged assault on her boyfriend. She is charged with various domestic-related offenses, including two counts of second-degree assault and abuse of a family member.

No charges have been filed yet regarding the baby’s death.

Butterfield’s bail was set at $43,000.

Copyright 2023 HawaiiNewsNow via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

