SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

OCEARCH: 8 foot, nearly 400 pound white shark pinged near Myrtle Beach

The Sand Castle South in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
The Sand Castle South in Myrtle Beach, S.C.(PRNewswire)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An 8-foot, 395 pound white shark was pinged near a South Carolina beach this week.

OCEARCH, a group that tracks sharks, reported the juvenile male shark Tuesday just before 8 a.m. about 50 miles off Myrtle Beach.

The shark was named by OCEARCH’s community in honor of Jekyll Island, Georgia near where he was first tagged on Dec. 9.

Jekyll is the 87th white shark tagged in the Western North Atlantic.

You can continue to track the shark’s movements here.

MORE NEWS: Upstate high school students build tiny home that is now up for auction

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The last remaining tornado watch Wednesday afternoon involving a Lowcountry county has been...
Tornado watches expire across Lowcountry
The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley...
Police: Three juveniles hurt in West Ashley shooting
Santana Shakel Martin Taylor, 28, was taken into custody around 7 p.m. based on an existing...
Deputies: Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Dorchester Co.
Moncks Corner Police Chief David Brabham is resigning from his post citing medical reasons. He...
Moncks Corner Police chief stepping down
The family of David Aylor, who died Monday at age 41, will receive friends Saturday night in...
Funeral arrangements set for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor

Latest News

As Summerville continues to grow, town officials said they want to balance the new development...
Public feedback sought on Summerville Urban Forest Master Plan
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Public feedback sought on Summerville Urban Forest Master Plan
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Goose Creek Police respond to lawsuit following 911 call response
Source: Live 5
Highway 78 reopens in Summerville after gas leak