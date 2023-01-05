SC Lottery
Pediatricians report increase in upper respiratory infection cases

Doctors are reporting an uptick in upper respiratory infections as children return to the classroom from their holiday break.(Live 5/File)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Children returned to the classroom after the holidays but school nurses are sending some of them back home because of illness.

Doctors say they are seeing an uptick in illness after children spent time off with friends and family at holiday gatherings.

Dr. Kenneth Perry with Trident Health has treated several pediatric patients in the emergency room for dehydration this week. Perry says symptoms like congestion or nausea and vomiting make them not want to eat or drink anything.

Perry says many kids are also coming in with high fevers. These sick patients have diagnosis that are across the board from the flu to strep throat.

He says depending on the child and the virus, they can be out of school for two to five days.

For many of the symptoms, there are not many treatment options, he says. A virus must run its course, so in many cases, doctors can only prescribe medication like Motrin to help bring down a fever.

“At two o’clock in the morning when their child is coming in with an ear infection, it’s a really difficult feeling when we don’t have an antibiotic, or an antibiotic isn’t the appropriate right step,” Perry says. “So, it’s certainly something that we want to make sure that everyone knows and understands that they might come in and we’ll be able to certainly treat them, but not every time is an antibiotic appropriate.”

But Perry calls the current spike in sickness normal and expects things to calm down in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, he says COVID cases are down.

