Police seeking information on Oct. shooting in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one person hurt in October.

Officers were called to the Woodland Lakes subdivision for reports of gunshots around 3:12 a.m. on Oct. 13, according to Goose Creek Police Capt. Thomas Hill. Upon arrival officers found a shooting victim with multiple gunshot wounds at a Cane Break Lane residence.

Hill says the victim is currently in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Sutton with the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200 extension 2339 or jsutton@cityofgoosecreek.com. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

