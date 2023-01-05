Police: Student arrested for bringing gun to N. Charleston school

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston arrested a student for allegedly bringing a gun to a North Charleston elementary school Thursday.

A student was arrested after a gun was found at Liberty Hill Academy, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said the gun was found when a student was searched after a metal detector went off.

The juvenile was taken into custody and is being housed in “juvenile jail,” according to Jacobs.

This story will be updated when more details become available.

