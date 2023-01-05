SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Public feedback sought on Summerville Urban Forest Master Plan

As Summerville continues to grow, town officials said they want to balance the new development...
As Summerville continues to grow, town officials said they want to balance the new development with the existing forest.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - As Summerville continues to grow, town officials said they want to balance the new development with the existing forest.

The town is creating an Urban Forest Master Plan and wants the community’s feedback.

Town officials said as the town experiences more development, more people have begun noticing the loss of trees.

Summerville Director of Planning Jessi Shuler said they’re working on an Urban Forest Master Plan to provide a framework for the town’s forestry.

Shuler said they will be analyzing both the forest and the policies and procedures they have in place to protect it.

But, a big part of this plan involves public input, which is why the town is encouraging people to fill out a recently released survey

Shuler said the survey will help the town better understand how the public feels about trees, and how they feel about the town’s current tree management policies.

“I would say we do currently have a pretty strict process in place for review of trees before a development is approved. So why it may seem like we’re approving a large number of trees to be removed at a time, it does go through a significant process before it gets to that point, and there is significant mitigation that’s required a part of that approval as well,” Shuler said.

She said the survey takes less than 10 minutes and they hope to receive as much public input as possible.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The last remaining tornado watch Wednesday afternoon involving a Lowcountry county has been...
Tornado watches expire across Lowcountry
The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley...
Police: Three juveniles hurt in West Ashley shooting
Santana Shakel Martin Taylor, 28, was taken into custody around 7 p.m. based on an existing...
Deputies: Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Dorchester Co.
Moncks Corner Police Chief David Brabham is resigning from his post citing medical reasons. He...
Moncks Corner Police chief stepping down
The family of David Aylor, who died Monday at age 41, will receive friends Saturday night in...
Funeral arrangements set for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor

Latest News

A gas leak in Summerville has a portion of Highway 78 near Diana Court closed.
Gas leak closes part of Hwy 78 in Summerville
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Proposed redevelopment changes coming to Navy Base in North Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police: Three juveniles hurt in West Ashley shooting
The former Navy Base in North Charleston that closed back in 1996 is finally on its way to...
Proposed redevelopment changes coming to Navy Base in North Charleston