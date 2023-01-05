SC Supreme Court strikes down state’s ‘fetal heartbeat bill’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday ruled the state’s six-week abortion ban violates the state’s constitutional right to privacy.

In the 3-2 decision the court ruled, “six weeks is, quite simply, not a reasonable period of time” for a woman to determine she is pregnant and “take reasonable steps to terminate that pregnancy.”

“The State unquestionably has the authority to limit the right of privacy that protects women from state interference with her decision, but any such limitation must be reasonable,” the ruling states.

South Carolina House Speaker Murrell Smith took to Twitter after the decision was made.

“Unfortunately, the South Carolina Supreme Court followed the path of the U.S. Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade by creating a constitutional right to an abortion where none exists,” Smith said. “Today’s decision fails to respect the concept of separation of powers and strips the people of this state from having a say in a decision that was meant to reflect their voices. Instead, South Carolina is left with a decision that is not reflective of our state’s political process or will”

The court originally heard arguments on Oct. 19, 2021, from abortion providers who argued the bill violated the state constitution.

The full text of the ruling can be read below:

