Stingrays Fall in Overtime to Open 2023

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The South Carolina Stingrays (17-5-3-1) dropped their first game of 2023 to the Orlando Solar Bears (12-14-4-1) by a final score of 3-2 on Wednesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

South Carolina jumped out to a 1-0 lead late in the first period on Bear Hughes’ 13th goal of the season. Hughes slammed home a rebound off a shot from Carter Allen to gain the first lead of the contest with just over three minutes left in the opening frame.

Early into the second period, Orlando evened the score on Jaydon Dureau’s third marker of the year. Dureau’s shot deflected off a stick and slid between the legs of Clay Stevenson for the 1-1 game just under five minutes into the second period.

Benton Maass responded two minutes later and regained the Stingrays’ 2-1 lead on his second tally of the season. Maass fired a slapshot from the blue line that beat Joe Murdaca for the one-goal advantage.

Nearly three minutes into the third frame, the Solar Bears tied the game yet again on Brayden Guy’s shorthanded goal. Guy prompted an odd-man rush where the forward sent a shot into the back of the net for the 2-2 game to force overtime.

Orlando’s Chris Harpur sealed the deal two minutes and 13 seconds into the extra period, tallying his first professional goal for the win. Harpur rebounded a shot from Maxim Cajkovic and beat a sprawling Stevenson for the game-winning goal.

