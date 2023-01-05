SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Utah ski patroller dies after being ejected from chairlift

The sheriff department’s investigation may consider variables including snow, tree health and tree proximity to the lift. (KSL via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) - The Park City Mountain employee who died in a chairlift accident was a 29-year-old ski patroller from Millcreek Utah, Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez said on Wednesday.

Christian Helger died on Monday morning after being ejected from a chairlift shaken by a tree that fell onto a lift cable, resort officials and police said.

“Our prayers are with the Helger family as they grieve the loss of Christian,” Martinez said in a statement on Wednesday.

Representatives of Park City Mountain and the Summit County Sheriff believe Helger fell at least 25 feet (7.6 meters) from the Short Cut chairlift into a deep ravine around 11:25 a.m. on Monday.

Park City ski patrol attempted to treat his injuries and evacuated 10 others who also were on the chairlift.

Summit County Sheriff Captain Andrew Wright told KSL-TV on Tuesday that Helger fell to terrain that was difficult to access. Ski patrol members took at least 20 minutes to reach the victim and dig him out of what deputies called “chest-deep snow” before attempting to treat him.

Wright said the department’s investigation may consider variables including snow, tree health and tree proximity to the lift.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The last remaining tornado watch Wednesday afternoon involving a Lowcountry county has been...
Tornado watches expire across Lowcountry
The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley...
Police: Three juveniles hurt in West Ashley shooting
Santana Shakel Martin Taylor, 28, was taken into custody around 7 p.m. based on an existing...
Deputies: Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Dorchester Co.
Moncks Corner Police Chief David Brabham is resigning from his post citing medical reasons. He...
Moncks Corner Police chief stepping down
The family of David Aylor, who died Monday at age 41, will receive friends Saturday night in...
Funeral arrangements set for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor

Latest News

FILE - Pope Benedict XVI blesses the faithful as he arrives in St. Peter's Square at the...
Pope honors Benedict XVI; thousands mourn at Vatican funeral
A gas leak in Summerville has a portion of Highway 78 near Diana Court closed.
Gas leak closes part of Hwy 78 in Summerville
The sheriff department’s investigation may consider variables including snow, tree health and...
Ski resort employee dies in fall after chairlift accident
As Summerville continues to grow, town officials said they want to balance the new development...
Public feedback sought on Summerville Urban Forest Master Plan