Berkeley Co. receives money for National Opioid Settlement

Berkeley County receives over $350,000 to help local organizations and nonprofits fight against...
Berkeley County receives over $350,000 to help local organizations and nonprofits fight against the opioid epidemic.(Live 5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County receives over $350,000 to help local organizations and nonprofits fight against the opioid epidemic.

This money comes from a $26 billion National Opioid Settlement. In response, the state has set up the South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund to distribute its settlement share of more than $360 million. At least 92% of these funds will be used to address the opioid crisis across the state.

“You know, I think everyone is realizing and recognizing that we got a need here for doing something about it,” John Williams, deputy county supervisor and county attorney for Berkeley County, said. “This is the first time we’ve had any kind of funding whatsoever to tackle that problem.”

Funding can be used for approved opioid remediation uses, such as naloxone, prevention programs, pregnant women and more.

“I think the county wants to look and see what nonprofits have already been doing it, which ones are doing it well and trying to get the money in the hands of those organizations that are best prepared and best equipped to tackle these problems,” Williams said.

Eligible organizations and nonprofits can click here to apply. The application period will be open until 5 p.m. on Jan. 31.

To read the full press release, view this document from Berkeley County.

