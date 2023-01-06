Boykin scores 16, Appalachian State downs Coastal Carolina

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Tyree Boykin had 16 points and Appalachian State beat Coastal Carolina 63-62 on Thursday night.

Boykin shot 5 for 13 (5 for 11 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line for the Mountaineers (8-8). Donovan Gregory added 12 points while going 6 of 13 from the field, and he also had nine assists. Tamell Pearson finished 6 of 10 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Jomaru Brown led the Chanticleers (7-7) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and four steals. Coastal Carolina also got 12 points from Jimmy Nichols. Essam Mostafa also had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.