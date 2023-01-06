SC Lottery
Boykin scores 16, Appalachian State downs Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina basketball
Coastal Carolina basketball(WMBF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Tyree Boykin had 16 points and Appalachian State beat Coastal Carolina 63-62 on Thursday night.

Boykin shot 5 for 13 (5 for 11 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line for the Mountaineers (8-8). Donovan Gregory added 12 points while going 6 of 13 from the field, and he also had nine assists. Tamell Pearson finished 6 of 10 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Jomaru Brown led the Chanticleers (7-7) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and four steals. Coastal Carolina also got 12 points from Jimmy Nichols. Essam Mostafa also had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

