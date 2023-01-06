Coastal Carolina Head Coach completes coaching staff

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina head football coach Tim Beck has completed his coaching staff, which includes a staff of coaches with coaching experience ranging from the NFL, USFL, Power 5, Group of 5, FCS, and high school levels.

Offensive Staff

Travis Trickett – Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks

Trickett joined Coach Beck’s staff as the Chanticleers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Trickett, who has worked on staffs with notable coaches such as Bobby Bowden, Jimbo Fisher, Nick Saban, and Rich Rodriquez, has served eight seasons as an offensive coordinator with stints at South Florida (2022), Georgia State (2017-18), Florida Atlantic (2016), and Samford (2012-15).

Trickett came to Coastal after serving one season at South Florida as the Bulls’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022.

In his lone season at USF in 2022, Trickett orchestrated major improvements in total offense (350.9 to 390.8 ypg), rushing offense (158.5 to 197.9 ypg), scoring offense (23.2 to 28.0 ppg), third down conversions (34.3 to 39.1 percent), red zone conversions (76.7 to 85.1 percent), pass efficiency (107.56 to 130.22), passing touchdowns (6 to 18), 100-yard rushers (3 to 10), and explosive plays (83 to 96) from 2021. The Bulls posted seven 200-yard rushing games on the year and 25 rushing touchdowns for the second-straight season. The South Florida rushing offense ranked 28th nationally with an average of 197.9 ypg, posted 5.4 yards per carry, and averaged 6.1 yards per play, which all rank in the top five of the Bulls’ single-season record book.

He ventured to South Florida after serving three seasons on Neal Brown’s staff at his alma mater West Virginia as the inside receivers and tight ends coach from 2019-21. There, he helped West Virginia have one of the most improved offenses in the nation during the 2020 season.Trickett previously served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia State for two seasons from 2017-18. Trickett’s offense established multiple school records en route to the Panthers posting a record seven wins and earning the first bowl game victory in school history.Prior to Georgia State, Trickett served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Florida Atlantic where his offensive unit set several offensive season records in 2016 after helping Samford post five consecutive winning seasons from 2011-15, highlighted by a Southern Conference championship and NCAA FCS playoff berth.Trickett’s coaching experience also includes graduate assistantships at Florida State under Bobby Bowden and Jimbo Fisher and at Alabama under Nick Saban, as well as being a student assistant at West Virginia under Rich Rodriguez.

Some notable quarterbacks under Trickett’s tutelage include Christian Ponder and E.J. Manuel at FSU, John Parker Wilson and Greg McElroy at Alabama, and Pat White at WVU.

His father, Rick Trickett, a long-time and well-respected collegiate coach, is currently the offensive line coach at Jacksonville State. His brother, Clint, is currently the offensive coordinator at Marshall and played quarterback at Florida State (2010-12) and West Virginia (2013-14), while his younger brother, Chance, is a scout for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams.

Derek Warehime – Offensive Line

Warehime joined Coach Beck’s staff as the offensive line coach. He worked with Beck previously, as the two were on the offensive staff together at Texas from 2017-19.

Warehime came to Coastal Carolina after his second stint at the University of New Mexico from 2020-22.

In his second stint at New Mexico, Warehime was the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach for the program from 2020-22. He previously was on staff from 2012-14, serving as the tight ends coach, adding the duties of run-game coordinator in 2014.

In his first season as the offensive coordinator at New Mexico in 2020, Warehime directed an offense that improved nearly a touchdown a game, scoring 23.9 points per contest in conference play. The Lobos moved up to fourth in the Mountain West in total offense and improved from 10th to fourth in passing offense. The Lobo offensive unit also improved in passing efficiency, first downs, third down conversion percentage, total third downs made, and total turnovers, as UNM committed just nine in 2020 after a whopping 19 in 2019.

Prior to his return to New Mexico, Warehime was with Beck at Texas under Tom Herman for three seasons, coaching the offensive line in 2017, tight ends in 2018, and then adding special team’s coordinator in 2019.

Warehime followed Coach Herman to Texas from Houston, coaching the offensive line for the Cougars from 2015-16.

In his second season with the Cougars in 2016, Warehime helped UH to a 9-3 record. UH was the only program to defeat two top-five teams on the season and joined Alabama as one of only two programs nationally to beat two top-10 teams by double digits. The Cougars’ offense finished the regular season ranked ninth in first downs, 15th in third-down conversions, 21st in scoring offense, and 36th nationally in total offense in during the regular season in 2016.

In 2015, the Cougars went 13-1 on the season, won The American Championship, and defeated Florida State in the Peach Bowl to finish the year ranked No. 8 nationally. Behind Warehime’s offensive line unit, the Cougar’s offense finished the regular season ranked 13th nationally in rushing offense with 235.8 yards per game.

Warehime joined the Houston staff in 2015 after three seasons with New Mexico (2012-14) as the Lobos’ tight ends coach, adding the title of run-game coordinator in his final season. In all three seasons with Warehime on staff in his first stint at New Mexico, the offense finished fifth or better in rushing nationally. With him serving as the run-game coordinator in 2014, the Lobos finished the year ranked fourth nationally in rushing with an average of 310.4 yards per game on the ground after averaging 308.0 yards in 2013.

During his first season in Albuquerque in 2012, Warehime helped New Mexico become one of the most improved rushing attacks in the country. After finishing 103rd in the nation in rushing in 2011, the Lobos finished fifth in 2012, averaging over 300 yards per game.

Prior to his time at UNM, Warehime spent two seasons as the offensive line coach at Sam Houston State from 2010-11. In 2011, the Bearkats featured the No. 6 rushing offense in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) en route to the FCS National Championship Game.

Warehime worked for two seasons as the offensive line and tight ends coach, as well as the strength and conditioning coordinator, at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) in 2008-10.

A 2006 graduate of Tulsa, Warehime started 34 games at center from 2001-04. He played on the Golden Hurricane’s 2003 Humanitarian Bowl team and was named first-team All-Western Athletic Conference in 2004. He spent one season playing professionally with the Tulsa Talons of the Arena Football League.

The Choctaw, Okla., native began his coaching career as a student assistant for the offensive line at Tulsa in 2005. The Golden Hurricane won the 2005 Conference USA Championship and defeated Fresno State in the Liberty Bowl.

Kriss Proctor – Tight Ends

Proctor joined Coach Beck’s staff as the tight ends coach.

Proctor came to Coastal from NC State where he served as the offensive quality control assistant under offensive coordinators Eliah Drinkwitz and Beck from 2016-22.

While working with Beck at NC State over each of the last three seasons (2020-22), he helped lead the Wolfpack to three-consecutive eight-plus win seasons, three-straight bowl appearances, and a combined record of 25-12.In each of his last two seasons in Raleigh, N.C., over 2021-22, NC State’s offense was ranked in the top half of the highly-touted Atlantic Coastal Conference (ACC) in scoring offense, total offense, and passing offense, while continuing to set program records along the way.

Before joining the Wolfpack in Raleigh, N.C., he spent the 2015 season at Indiana State as the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator where his top two receivers in Gary Owens and Robert Tonyan Jr. both etched their names into the top 25 of the single-season record book for the most receiving yards in a year. Tonyan Jr. has gone on to play professionally for the Green Bay Packers.

Prior to his one season at Indiana State, Proctor spent three seasons working under various titles at Boise State. In 2014, he was an offensive quality control coach, during which time he worked primarily with the Broncos’ quarterbacks. During the 2012 and 2013 seasons, Proctor worked as a recruiting assistant for the Broncos. Under that role, Proctor was in charge of a variety of recruiting operations that helped Boise State land some of its best recruiting classes ever.

Proctor played from 2008-11 at the United States Naval Academy. As a senior, he posted 211 rushes for 914 yards to lead the Midshipmen with 14 touchdowns on the year. He completed 52 passes for 787 yards and seven scores through the air. Proctor rushed for 97 yards with two touchdowns in a nationally-televised 27-21 win over Army, earning MVP honors, to close out the season.

Perry Parks – Wide Receivers

Parks, a Coastal Carolina alum, joined Coach Beck’s coaching staff as the wide receivers coach.

Parks joined the Chanticleers’ football team as a walk-on in 2002 and earned a full scholarship in 2003 before ultimately being named team captain before graduating in 2007.

Parks returned to Coastal after two years on the coaching staff at Charlotte, where he oversaw one of the 49ers’ strongest units in the wide receivers from 2021-22.

Charlotte posted two of its top three passing seasons during Parks’ two seasons as receivers coach. His group set a new school record with 27 receiving touchdowns in 2021 and matched that mark in 2022.

In 2022, the 49ers’ wide receivers group included three Biletnikoff Watch Listers and three of the top four receivers in program history. Charlotte’s passing game put up a school-record 271.0 yards per game and accounted for 70 percent of the 49ers’ offense and 68 percent of the team’s offensive touchdowns.

In his first year with the 49ers in 2021, Charlotte’s high-powered offensive was also led by its passing game. The 49ers averaged 253.7 passing yards per contest thanks to his wide receivers group.

Parks moved up into the college ranks in 2021 after six seasons as the head coach at Ridge View High School in Columbia, S.C. He led the Blazers to a 44-24 record in his six seasons. He ranks second in school history with 44 wins and had over 30 players sign to play collegiately.

Prior to coaching at Ridge View, Parks spent three years as the head coach at Lakewood High in Sumter, S.C. He also served as the offensive coordinator at Pebblebrook High in Mableton, Ga., and Cedar Grove High in Ellenwood, Ga.

Parks graduated in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in sport management from Coastal Carolina. He received his master’s degree in secondary education from Grand Canyon University in 2011.

Xavier Dye – Running Backs

Dye, a Greenwood, S.C., native, joined Coach Beck’s coaching staff as the running backs coach.

Dye came to Coastal Carolina after three years on staff at South Florida from 2020-22, where he worked with CCU’s current offensive coordinator Trickett in coaching the wide receivers in 2020 and the tight ends group in 2021-22. He also served as the recruiting coordinator for his last two seasons in Tampa.

In 2022, Dye’s tight ends contributed to major improvements in USF’s total offense (350.9 to 390.8 ypg), rushing offense (158.5 to 197.9 ypg), scoring offense (23.2 to 28.0 ppg), third down conversions (34.3 to 39.1 percent), red zone conversions (76.7 to 85.1 percent), pass efficiency (107.56 to 130.22), and passing touchdowns (6 to 18) from 2021.

He also coached two of the top returners in the American Athletic Conference in first-team All-ACC selection Jimmy Horn Jr., who averaged 29.9 yards per kick return on the season, and second-team selection Brian Battie, who finished with a USF season record 1,936 all-purpose yards.

He ventured to USF after serving as the wide receivers coach on head coach Neal Brown’s first staff at West Virginia during the 2019 season, also coaching alongside Trickett, after two years at his alma mater in Clemson. Dye served as an offensive graduate assistant coach working with the receiving corps for two years at Clemson from 2017-18, which included future NFL wideouts Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross, and Hunter Renfrow.

Over those two years, the Tigers posted a 27-2 record, won two ACC championships, and made two College Football Playoff appearances, including winning the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship.Prior to his return to Clemson, Dye served as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Woodmont High School, helping lead the Wildcats to an appearance in the 2016 South Carolina 5A playoffs. He also spent two years at Greenville High School, serving the first year in 2014 as the wide receivers coach before adding offensive coordinator duties in 2015. He spent the 2013 season at Western Carolina as a defensive quality control coach and an academic counselor.A dean’s list student at Clemson, Dye played wide receiver for the Tigers from 2007-10 and earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology. While a student-athlete at Clemson, Dye was active in community service events and earned on spot on the American Football Coaches Association’s (AFCA) Allstate Good Works Team as well as being named a finalist for the John Wooden Award. He was selected for the FCA Spiritual Award and served as a keynote speaker at numerous functions.

Defensive Staff

Craig Naivar – Defensive Coordinator / Safeties

With nearly 30 years of experience, including in the Pac-12 and Big 12, Naivar joined head Coach Beck’s staff as the defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Naivar, who was on the same coaching staff as Coach Beck at Texas from 2017-19, came to Coastal Carolina after one year at SMU as the Mustangs’ special teams coordinator and safeties coach in 2022.

In his one season at SMU, the Mustangs’ special teams unit led the American Athletic Conference in blocked punts with four and was second in the league in net punting at 41.02 yards, both of which ranked in the top 25 in all of FBS. The unit also ranked fourth in the AAC in punt return defense (5.75 ypr) and punt returns (9.47 ypr).

Prior to his time at SMU, Naivar spent two seasons as the safeties coach at USC from 2020-21, where he mentored Talanoa Hufanga to consensus first-team All-America and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2020.

From 2017-19, he served as the safeties coach at Texas, while also serving stints as the special teams coordinator (2017-18) and co-defensive coordinator (2019).

Naivar helped the Longhorns to a win in the 2019 Alamo Bowl, limiting No. 12 Utah to just 254 total yards and 15 first downs. He coached Caden Sterns to Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors in 2018 and Jim Thorpe Award Finalist DeShon Elliott to unanimous All-America honors in 2017. That year, Texas also had one of the nation’s top punt units, led by 2017 Ray Guy Award winner, Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year, and unanimous All-American Michael Dickson. Dickson averaged a program-record 47.4 yards per punt and the Longhorn’s net average (44.2) led the nation.

During the 2015 and 2016 seasons, he was Houston’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

In his two seasons at Houston, the Cougars compiled a 22-5 record. In 2016, the Cougars ranked fourth in rushing defense, 13th in total defense, and 14th in sacks and tackles-for-loss. The 2015 season saw top-20 rankings in rushing defense (eighth) and scoring defense (20th), as UH was crowned the American Athletic Conference Champions, won the Peach Bowl, and finished No. 8 in both the AP and Coaches Polls at 13-1 overall.

Naivar spent the 2014 season at Kentucky, serving as special teams coordinator and safeties coach. His defense registered 15 interceptions, ranking 22nd nationally, after posting just eight picks in the two seasons prior to his arrival. Kick returner Stanley Williams and placekicker Austin MacGinnis were named freshman All-Americans.

In his second of two stints at Texas State in 2011-13, Naivar coached Michael Ebbitt to 2011 Independent Defensive Player of the Year honors and mentored NFL talent in linebacker Joplo Bartu and cornerback Darryl Morris.

Naivar served as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach (2007-09) and special teams coordinator and defensive line coach (2010) at Rice in between his stops at Texas State.

In 2001, he helped Sam Houston to an appearance in the FCS quarterfinals and spent four seasons overall with the Bearkats, working as the special teams coordinator and defensive coordinator, as well as working with the defensive line and safeties.

Naivar also had stints at Southern Illinois (1998-99), New Mexico (1996-97), and Hardin-Simmons (1994-95).

A four-year letterwinner at Hardin-Simmons from 1990-94, Naivar played safety and quarterback. As a team captain his senior year, he earned all-conference honors and helped the Cowboys to a conference championship and a trip to the NCAA FCS DI national semifinals.

Dan Carrel – Co-Defensive Coordinator / Linebackers

Carrel joined Coach Beck’s coaching staff as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Carrel returns to the college ranks after spending one year as the defensive coordinator for the Michigan Panthers under head coach Jeff Fisher in the United States Football League (USFL).

One of the better defensive units in the USFL in 2022, the Panthers recorded the only shutout victory of the 2022 USFL season, a 24-0 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers. Carrel coached Frank Ginda, who was second in the USFL in total tackles for the year.

Before coaching in the USFL, Carrel spent two seasons at UMass, serving as a defensive analyst in 2020 and the linebackers coach in 2021.

As the linebackers coach in 2021, Carrel tutored UMass’ leading tackler Jalen Mackie, who finished the season with a team-high 100 tackles, 15.0 tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, and one pass breakup.

During the four-game COVID-shortened season in 2020, Carrel worked with linebackers Cole McCubrey and Mike Ruane, who finished No. 1 and No. 2 on the team in tackles with a combined 64 made, including 5.0 TFLs. Prior to his arrival at UMass, Carrel spent one year at New Mexico as the team’s inside linebackers coach in 2019. Carrel tutored a pair of impact performers for the Lobos in Alex Hart and Alexander Vainikolo during his lone season at UNM. Carrel held multiple roles as a member of the University of Houston coaching staff for four seasons, including two as a graduate assistant (2015-16), followed by two as the program’s outside linebackers coach (2017-18). The Cougars reached the postseason in all four of Carrel’s years with the program, with appearances in the 2015 Peach Bowl, 2016 Las Vegas Bowl, 2017 Hawai’i Bowl, and 2018 Armed Forces Bowl. During his tenure, Houston went a combined 37-15 overall and 22-10 in the AAC.

Carrel previously served on staff at Ohio State (2013) and Kentucky (2014). He began his coaching career at West Liberty University (W.Va.) as a graduate assistant in 2012, where he played linebacker for the Hilltoppers from 2008-11. He graduated from West Liberty, Magna Cum Laude, as a dual-major in health sciences and physical education.

Jimmy Brumbaugh – Defensive Line / Defensive Run Game Coordinator

A former All-SEC defensive lineman, Brumbaugh joined Coach Beck’s staff as the defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator.

A total of 17 players developed under Brumbaugh have been selected in the NFL Draft, including six first-rounders.

Brumbaugh came to Coastal Carolina after one season at his alma mater Auburn in 2022. He helped the Tigers’ defense rank in the top half of the SEC in sacks with an average of 2.17 last season. He also coached edge rusher Derick Hall, who was voted to the Coaches All-SEC first team.

He returned to the Plains after serving as a defensive line analyst at Oregon in 2021, helping the Ducks to a 10-4 record and a top-25 finish.

Over the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Brumbaugh was the defensive line coach at Colorado and the co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Tennessee. Before joining the staff at Colorado, Brumbaugh was the co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Maryland for two seasons from 2017-18.

He spent the prior four seasons at Kentucky from 2013-16, establishing himself as one of the top defensive line coaches in the country. He also served as an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech (2008-09) and Syracuse (2010-11), and was an assistant strength and conditioning coordinator at LSU (2006-07). At LSU, Brumbaugh helped the Tigers win a BCS National Championship in 2007.

During his time as a player at Auburn from 1995-99, Brumbaugh was a member of the Tigers’ 1997 SEC Western Division champion team. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman team in 1995 and garnered second-team All-SEC honors as a sophomore in 1996 before earning first-team All-SEC accolades as a junior in 1997.

Brumbaugh played in the Blue-Gray Classic All-Star Game following the 1999 campaign and participated in preseason camp with the San Francisco 49ers in 2000 after signing as an undrafted free agent.

Brumbaugh returned to Auburn after his professional career to finish up his degree, graduating in 2004. He then got into coaching, starting out as a student assistant for Jacksonville State, which won the 2004 Ohio Valley Conference. His first full-time position followed the next year, as he was the defensive line coach at Chattanooga in 2005.

Curtis Fuller – Cornerbacks

A former NFL player and coach, Fuller joined the Coastal Carolina football coaching staff as the cornerbacks coach.

Over his time in the NFL, he coached and worked with James Bradberry, Budda Baker, Shaq Thompson, Mike Adams, Charles Woodson, Cortland Finnegan, Colin Jones, Jason McCourty, Patrick Peterson, Captain Munnerlyn, and Michael Griffin.

Fuller comes to CCU after a one-year stint as the safeties coach at Texas A&M – Commerce in 2022. In his one season in the Lone Star State, the Lions’ defense led the Southland Conference in several defensive categories.

The Lions’ secondary totaled 10 interceptions on the season, led by All-Texas Sub-FBS team and All-Southland Conference first-team selection D’Ante Smith. Smith led the Southland Conference in interceptions and was fourth in passes defended with seven breakups and four interceptions, which led the conference during the regular season.

Fuller joined the staff at Texas A&M-Commerce in 2022 after serving as the head coach of Myers Park High School in North Carolina. He spent three years at Myers Park, working his way up from defensive backs coach in 2019 to defensive coordinator in 2020 before taking over the program as the head coach in 2021.

Fuller has served as an assistant coach for 12 years in the NFL, including stops at the Dallas Cowboys, Oakland Raiders, Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, and the Arizona Cardinals. He was an assistant special teams coach and defensive assistant with the Packers and part of the Super Bowl 45-winning coaching staff. He also coached in Super Bowl 50 on the Panthers staff as the assistant defensive backs coach and assisted in the special teams unit. Fuller was a three-year starter at TCU after a year at Tyler Junior College and served as the president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL Draft and had stints with the Seahawks, Packers, and Panthers as a player in the NFL.

Josh Miller – Special Teams / Outside Linebackers

Miller, who joined the Coastal football coaching staff in January 2020, will stay on Coach Beck’s staff working with both special teams and outside linebackers.Miller came to CCU after three seasons as the defensive line coach at Furman from 2017-19.

In 2022, Miller worked with two All-Sun Belt honorees in second-team selection Josaiah Stewart and honorable mention honoree Adrian Hope in 2022, as well as first-year spur linebackers Jahmar Brown and Jairan Parker.In 2021, Miller helped the defense again sit atop of the Sun Belt Conference in several statistical categories and worked directly with Jeffrey Gunter, who earned All-Sun Belt second-team honors, and Enock Makonzo with honorable mention honors. Gunter was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the seventh round (252nd overall pick) of the 2022 NFL Draft.The 2021 defense ranked in the top 35 nationally in several categories, placing 16th in passing defense (190.3 ypg), 25th in scoring defense (21.6 ppg), 25th in total defense (339.5 ypg), and 32nd in red zone defense (77.5 percent).In 2020, the Chants’ defense led the Sun Belt in fumble recoveries (9) and was second in interceptions (16), which also ranked third nationally. CCU led the Sun Belt in turnovers forced (25) and was second in turnover margin (+13), which both ranked among the nation’s best at the end of the 2020 season.The defense was also second in the Sun Belt in scoring defense (20.2 points per game), second in sacks per game (2.83), second in fourth-down conversion percent defense (44.4 percent), third in first downs defense (223), third in fewest passing yards allowed (204.2 yards per game), third in fewest rushing yards allowed (147.7 yards per game), third in tackles-for-loss per game (6.4), third in total defense (351.9 yards per game), and fourth in third-down conversion percentage defense (38.0 percent).In his three years at Furman, Miller coached two-time All-SoCon performer Jaylan Reid (2017 and 2018) and All-SoCon selection Adrian Hope (2019).While at Furman, the Paladins made two NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Playoff appearances – 2017 and 2019 – and won a share of the 2018 Southern Conference championship, the program’s league-best 14th title, going 6-2 in league play and winning six of their final seven games.Miller went to Furman following four seasons at Charleston Southern from 2013-16, where he served as the special teams’ coordinator and outside linebackers coach.While at CSU, Miller oversaw impressive special teams play and played a key role in some of the top defensive units in the FCS. From 2013-16, the Buccaneers posted a 35-14 record, won two conference championships, and earned a pair of invitations to the NCAA FCS Playoffs.CSU finished the 2016 season ranked 14th in the final FCS poll, extending its streak of top 25 rankings to a school record of 22 weeks.Miller joined the staff at CSU following one season at Delta State University in 2012. Prior to Delta State, Miller spent the 2007-11 seasons as an assistant coach at Brevard College, where he served as defensive line, strength and conditioning, and special teams coach.Miller served as a student assistant coach at his alma mater, Appalachian State University, in 2007. He began his career as an assistant coach at West Alamance High School.The Burlington, N.C. native graduated from Appalachian State in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science. From 2002-06, Miller played on the offensive and defensive lines and served as a long snapper. He was a four-time Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll recipient, and in 2006 and 2007, he received the Southern Conference Commissioner’s Medal.

Speed, Strength and Conditioning

Quinn Barham – Director of Football, Speed, Strength and Conditioning

Barham joined the Coastal coaching staff as the director of football speed, strength, and conditioning at Coastal Carolina.

A rising star in the profession, Barham came to Coastal Carolina after working on The Ohio State University football strength and conditioning staff for seven years from 2016-22. With the Buckeyes, he played an instrumental role in four Big Ten Championships, multiple College Football Playoff appearances, and the development of numerous NFL Draft Picks.

In addition to working with the entire team at Ohio State, Quinn was also heavily involved in the Freshmen Onboarding and Integration, Speed Development, and Recovery programs.

Prior to his seven seasons at Ohio State, he had coaching stops at the University of North Carolina (2014) and NC State University (2015).

Barham was a member of the Penn State Nittany Lions football program from 2007 through 2011. He was named a team captain in 2011 and was a two-year starter along the offensive line. He was blessed to further his football career in the NFL as a free agent with the Detroit Lions before entering the coaching ranks.

He completed his undergraduate studies at Penn State University in 2011 and earned a master’s degree in sport coaching from Ohio State in 2019.

Barham is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) through the National Strength and Conditioning Association, a Certified Sport Performance Coach with United States of America Weightlifting (USAW), and is certified through the Collegiate Strength & Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCa).

