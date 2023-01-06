Crash cleared after causing ‘significant delays’ on I-526
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-526 had traffic backed up for hours Thursday afternoon.
The Charleston Police Department reported a crash involving multiple vehicles near the East Glenn McConnell Parkway exit around 3:50 p.m.
At the time of the crash, police were advising drivers to go an alternate route if possible.
The crash was cleared and all lanes opened back up around 6 p.m., according to the police department’s Twitter.
