Crash cleared after causing ‘significant delays’ on I-526

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-526 had traffic backed up for hours Thursday afternoon.

The Charleston Police Department reported a crash involving multiple vehicles near the East Glenn McConnell Parkway exit around 3:50 p.m.

CPD is responding to a multi-vehicle collision on 526 near E Glenn McConnell Parkway. There is currently one lane closed. We will update once the scene is cleared. #chstrfc #chsnews pic.twitter.com/RePnY2z44E — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) January 5, 2023

At the time of the crash, police were advising drivers to go an alternate route if possible.

The crash was cleared and all lanes opened back up around 6 p.m., according to the police department’s Twitter.

