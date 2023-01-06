Deputies looking for missing West Ashley teen
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen on Friday.
Hayden Barton, 14, was reported missing from the West Ashley area on Friday. Family last saw Barton around 10 p.m. on Jan. 3 when she left a residence near Orange Grove Road, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said. Officials say she may be in the James Island area.
Barton is five-foot-five and weighs 145 pounds.
Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700. After hours, call dispatch at 843-743-7200.
