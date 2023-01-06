SC Lottery
Deputies looking for missing West Ashley teen

Hayden Barton, 14, was reported missing from the West Ashley area on Friday.
Hayden Barton, 14, was reported missing from the West Ashley area on Friday.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen on Friday.

Hayden Barton, 14, was reported missing from the West Ashley area on Friday. Family last saw Barton around 10 p.m. on Jan. 3 when she left a residence near Orange Grove Road, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said. Officials say she may be in the James Island area.

Barton is five-foot-five and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700. After hours, call dispatch at 843-743-7200.

