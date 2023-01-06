SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘Doggie Paddle for Veterans’: 4,000-mile journey for those in need

Army Veteran, Jimmy Thomas is kayaking and biking along the East Coast to support veterans and...
Army Veteran, Jimmy Thomas is kayaking and biking along the East Coast to support veterans and raise awareness about veteran suicide.(Doggie Paddle)
By Dayna Drake
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After seeing first-hand the challenges of PTSD, a Veteran is on the move for our nation’s heroes.

Army Veteran, Jimmy Thomas, will pass through the Lowcountry Saturday on his 4,000-mile round-trip journey, from Glenville, New York to Key West, Florida, raising awareness and money for Veterans in need.

Thomas is kayaking and biking along the East Coast to support veterans and raise awareness about veteran suicide.

His trip, called the Doggie Paddle for Veterans, is in partnership with Glenville Rotary to raise funds to provide service dogs for those returning from their time in the service struggling with PTSD, loss of limbs and other challenges.

After serving as Military Police in the U.S. Army, Thomas was faced with PTSD and stress-induced seizures that he said only his service dog, a golden retriever named Boots, could relieve.

“I had a service dog,” Thomas said. “I see how effective they can be, how important they are to not just me, but also my family.  These dogs keep you motivated and alive, and alive is an underestimate of what they can do.”

The cost of training and care for a service dog like boots can cost upwards of $50,000, according to Thomas.

Doggie Paddle for Veterans and Thomas can be reached through their Facebook page and donation information can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
A C-17 Globemaster III aircraft returns to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 1, 2022,...
Formation of C-17s fly over Ravenel Bridge Thursday morning
The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley...
Police: Three juveniles hurt in West Ashley shooting
The South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat Protection From...
Both sides say fight isn’t over after SC court strikes ‘fetal heartbeat bill’
Records show in 2021 the IRF paid out $1.51 million on behalf of the North Charleston Police...
Police: Student arrested for bringing gun to N. Charleston school

Latest News

The City of Charleston has no parking on King Street between Spring and Calhoun from 6 p.m. to...
Over 2,800 parking tickets could lead to towing, says city of Charleston
Hayden Barton, 14, was reported missing from the West Ashley area on Friday.
Deputies looking for missing West Ashley teen
Although data shows a decrease, members of the ‘West Ashley Neighborhood Crime Watch’ Facebook...
West Ashley 2022 crime decrease, community still concerned
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: West Ashley 2022 crime decrease, community still concerned