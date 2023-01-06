‘Doggie Paddle for Veterans’: 4,000-mile journey for those in need

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After seeing first-hand the challenges of PTSD, a Veteran is on the move for our nation’s heroes.

Army Veteran, Jimmy Thomas, will pass through the Lowcountry Saturday on his 4,000-mile round-trip journey, from Glenville, New York to Key West, Florida, raising awareness and money for Veterans in need.

Thomas is kayaking and biking along the East Coast to support veterans and raise awareness about veteran suicide.

His trip, called the Doggie Paddle for Veterans, is in partnership with Glenville Rotary to raise funds to provide service dogs for those returning from their time in the service struggling with PTSD, loss of limbs and other challenges.

After serving as Military Police in the U.S. Army, Thomas was faced with PTSD and stress-induced seizures that he said only his service dog, a golden retriever named Boots, could relieve.

“I had a service dog,” Thomas said. “I see how effective they can be, how important they are to not just me, but also my family. These dogs keep you motivated and alive, and alive is an underestimate of what they can do.”

The cost of training and care for a service dog like boots can cost upwards of $50,000, according to Thomas.

Doggie Paddle for Veterans and Thomas can be reached through their Facebook page and donation information can be found on their website.

