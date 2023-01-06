Gov. McMaster to reveal his SC executive budget priorities Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster plans to release recommendations from his executive budget in a Friday morning news conference in Columbia.

The governor will present his fiscal year 2023-2024 budget priorities at 11 a.m. from the State House in Columbia.

McMaster’s recommendations are just that. The General Assembly controls what gets spent and passes the state budget, and McMaster will then have the opportunity to veto certain appropriations. But state lawmakers have maintained a good relationship with the governor.

One year ago, one of the top priorities in his 2022-2023 recommendations was an income tax rate cut from 7% to 6% over the next five years. Lawmakers agreed to lower the tax rate and workers in the state are likely to see a little more money in their take-home pay this year.

The state’s Department of Revenue made the adjustments as a result of the tax cuts made by state lawmakers in the summer. The cuts dropped the state’s top income tax rate from 7% to 6.5% beginning in 2023, with additional cuts possible over the next five years.

In 2023, under the lower rate, someone making $39,000 a year, who would have paid $1,378.86 in the 2022 tax table, will only pay $757.35 under the new tax table, which puts an additional $621.51 in their paychecks over the course of the year.

Lawmakers also included $1 billion in direct rebates to income taxpayers in 2022′s budget. Rebate checks of up to $800 to eligible taxpayers were sent out starting in November.

The budget lawmakers sent to McMaster’s desk also raised the minimum salary at every cell on the teacher pay schedule by $4,000, including upping the statewide starting minimum salary from $36,000 to $40,000. It also provided a 3% raise for state employees along with a one-time, $1,500 bonus, with another $38 million going toward increasing starting salaries for state law enforcement and corrections officers.

State budget writers also set aside $1 billion for fixing state roads with large chunks intended for expansion and widening projects on I-26 and I-95.

The budget called for more than $1 billion in the budget to be set aside in state reserves or left unspent, action they said would prevent them from needing to make cutbacks in the event of an economic downturn.

McMaster announced 73 line-item vetoes, totaling $52 million, to the nearly $14 billion budget last year. But he touted the budget’s accomplishments and called it “the most transparent and accountable budget in modern times.”

SC celebrates record industry recruitment

The governor’s budget recommendations come on the heels of an announcement of the state’s record-breaking industry recruitment in 2022. The state’s Department of Commerce on Thursday released its 2022 industry recruitment results indicating $10.27 billion in capital investment in the state, the single largest year in South Carolina history.

That amount represents 120 projects and the creation of more than 14,000 jobs.

In a statement, the governor said it was neither an accident nor a surprise that the state was breaking economic development records.

“We have consistently proven that our people are among the most talented and hard-working in the world, that we’re committed to fostering a competitive business-friendly environment, and that there is no better place to live, work, and raise a family,” McMaster said. “These historic achievements are a direct result of the South Carolinians who make our state great and understand the value of hard work.”

The record-breaking capital investment of $10.27 billion reflected a 118% increase over 2017, and announced investments in rural South Carolina in 2022 increased 30% over 2017.

While domestic-based companies represented the majority of announced investments, overall foreign direct investment in 2022 increased 371% over 2021.

