Judge to unseal documents related to Madalina Cojocari search

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV will soon be learning a lot more about the search for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari.

A Mecklenburg County judge is reversing part of her decision that made certain details in the investigation a secret, like what investigators were searching Madalina’s home for and why.

This comes after WBTV’s Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner went before the judge asking her to make the search warrants public.

On Friday, WBTV learned that a total of six search warrants have been executed in relation to the case, but because the warrants are sealed, it is not clear what investigators were looking for or what they found.

Among the six warrants, one was issued for Madalina’s home where she lived with her mother and stepfather, another for her stepfather Christopher Palmiter’s phone, and another for the couples’ phone records.

In court, the state argued that making this information public could negatively impact the search for Madalina.

The attorney said, “there is no amount of public interest in these documents that could outweigh the attempts to find this little girl.”

However, Ochsner said the public has great interest in finding and knowing what’s happening in the search for an 11-year-old child. He also stated there is no evidence the release of the search warrants would prejudice a jury or the prosecution against either of the defendants—who are both behind bars.

He argued that if the court were to keep these details a secret, the public would speculate which is not helpful to the search for Madalina.

Ultimately, Judge Archie made three big decisions in court today: First, she will be unsealing the affidavit because she says the details are already public knowledge.

She will unseal certain parts of the search warrants, but just things the public already knows. She will be redacting things like what items were returned to the family after the search was completed.

Judge Archie said she will release a more detailed order later today.

Both Christopher Palmiter and Diana Cojocari’s attorneys were in court. Neither of them wished to speak.

