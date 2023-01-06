Man charged in deadly 2020 Johns Island shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Ravenel man faces charges in the September 2020 shooting death of a man on Johns Island, Charleston County deputies say.

Clyde Scott Mock, 54, is charged with murder in the death of 52-year-old Michael Mikula, Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Deputies responded to a home on Summerall Road for a welfare check shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2020, after an acquaintance of Mikula reported she had not been able to reach him for days.

Deputies forced their way into the home and found him with an apparent gunshot wound to the head and no weapons nearby, Knapp said.

Investigators were able to secure a warrant for Mock’s arrest on the murder charge. Knapp said Mock was an acquaintance of Mikula and was tied to the scene through physical evidence. An affidavit states the physical evidence includes latent fingerprints from a sliding glass door, a blood sample found on the door trim and DNA found on a cigarette butt collected from an ashtray in Mikula’s home.

Investigators say they learned Mock and Mikula were “constantly seen together” and were described as friends, the affidavit states, adding that witnesses told investigators the friendship was “tumultuous and Mikula was fearful of [Mock] and at one time was assaulted by [Mock].”

Mock was already in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center after his arrest Tuesday on a charge of contempt of family court, Knapp said. Detectives interviewed him Thursday and served him with the murder warrant.

Mock denied ever bleeding inside Mikula’s home and said he did not go to Mikula’s home on Sept. 20, the date investigators believe the shooting happened, and said he had not been in the home since.

He remains in custody at the jail pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.