Northwood Academy hires former CSU head football coach Autry Denson as AD

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Autry Denson will be staying in the Lowcountry after all.

Denson, who was fired as the head football coach at Charleston Southern back in November, has been hired as the new Athletic Director at Northwood Academy in Summerville the school announced on Friday.

The former Notre Dame running back spent 4 seasons with the Buccaneers going 14-22 overall and 11-11 in Big South play.

“Northwood Academy is ecstatic to have Autry Denson join the Charger family.” The school’s principal Dr. Christina Furrow said in a statement. “Coach Denson embodies the Christian values and mission of the school. We are blessed that Coach Denson is dedicated to following God’s lead and his purpose and calling. As we continue to transform the Northwood Academy Athletic Department, Coach Denson brings a fire of passion and excellence that brings transformational success on and off the field or court.”

Before coming to Charleston Southern, Denson was an assistant coach at his alma mater of Notre Dame and also worked at South Florida, Miami and Bethune-Cookman.

Denson played professional football after setting the all-time rushing record for the Fighting Irish featuring stops in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions.

