Over 2,800 parking tickets could lead to towing, says city of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says after months of handing out hundreds of parking tickets on King Street between Spring and Calhoun, folks might start to see their cars towed.

“Our goal has been and always will be to keep that area safe,” Luther Reynolds, Chief of Police for the city of Charleston, said. “To allow people to enjoy themselves safely.”

The City of Charleston began enforcing no parking on King Street between Spring and Calhoun from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays back in October.

Since then, 2,899 citations have been handed out and the city says they have had enough.

“We don’t want to write people tickets,” Reynolds said. “We don’t want to tow people’s cars, but that is ultimately what’s going to happen.”

Zizi Sally, general manager at El Jefe, says it’s safer when cars are not parked here.

“The police can see better,” Sally said. “They can park their cars better. They can walk the streets better. If we need something or need something assisted right now, we’re able to just go right there and get them.”

Sally says her employees either walk, bike or park their cars in other areas to get to work. She says this rule has not affected them when driving in business.

Chief Reynolds says the community has to work together in order for this to work.

“You know, it’s a partnership,” Reynolds said. “It’s a collaboration. It’s like we have to get this accomplished, so people have to participate in that process.”

Sally says it’s important for her customers to stay safe.

“If it helps protect the city or the officers down here and they can do their job better, anything we can do to get better protection down here on King Street,” Sally said.

Chief Reynolds says he does not know when towing would be enforced but hopes that people will just remain safe before this has to happen.

