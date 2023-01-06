SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police looking for 16-year-old missing from Johns Island

Police say Zion Chamorro-Lopez, 16, was last seen by family on Jan. 4 on Johns Island.
Police say Zion Chamorro-Lopez, 16, was last seen by family on Jan. 4 on Johns Island.(Charleston Police Department)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Police say Zion Chamorro-Lopez, 16, was last seen by family on Jan. 4 on Johns Island. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on where Zion might be, is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
A C-17 Globemaster III aircraft returns to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 1, 2022,...
Formation of C-17s fly over Ravenel Bridge Thursday morning
The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley...
Police: Three juveniles hurt in West Ashley shooting
The South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat Protection From...
Both sides say fight isn’t over after SC court strikes ‘fetal heartbeat bill’
Records show in 2021 the IRF paid out $1.51 million on behalf of the North Charleston Police...
Police: Student arrested for bringing gun to N. Charleston school

Latest News

The Shem Creek Boat Landing is closing for repair and improvement projects beginning Monday.
Shem Creek Boat Landing closing for improvements
One of the three people accused of using the dating app Tinder to lure a man to a house in...
Suspect in Tinder slaying given bond
The court gave the state's General Assembly until March 31 to provide a revised map for the...
First SC Congressional district must be redrawn, judges rule
Army Veteran, Jimmy Thomas is kayaking and biking along the East Coast to support veterans and...
‘Doggie Paddle for Veterans’: 4,000-mile journey for those in need