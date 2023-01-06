Police looking for 16-year-old missing from Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Police say Zion Chamorro-Lopez, 16, was last seen by family on Jan. 4 on Johns Island. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on where Zion might be, is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.