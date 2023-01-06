SC Lottery
Popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop temporarily closed, searching for new home

By Makayla Evans
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The Inlet just got a little less sweet as the popular ice cream shop, Twisters Soft Serve, is temporarily closed and looking for a new home.

After 13 years of serving up cones to locals and tourists, Twisters posted on Facebook saying Lazy Gator Gift Shop did not renew its ground lease for 2023.

Twisters post claims Lazy Gator Gift Shop has other plans for the location, so the ice cream shop is now on the hunt for a new place.

In the post, Twisters said it hopes to find another location in the Inlet.

Steven Scuderi, who lives only a few minutes from the ice cream shop, said he hopes it does not go far.

“This is a great location. If not here, then maybe right down the street a little bit but as close to the MarshWalk as possible. It’s just a great location and as everyone knows this place attracts locals and tourists all the time,” said Scuderi.

Scuderi also said he will go back to Twisters no matter where the shop calls home next.

“To be honest, they have the best soft serve ice cream we think in all of South Carolina. That’s a big statement but that’s how we feel. So yeah, it’s been quite often that we come down here,” said Scuderi.

Twisters’ Facebook post received more than 300 comments and nearly 200 shares.

WMBF called and stopped by the Lazy Gator Gift Shop to find out more about what’s next for the location and is still waiting to hear back.

We will make sure to keep you updated.

