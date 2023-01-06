Shane Beamer gets extension at South Carolina through 2027

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Shane Beamer isn’t going anywhere.

The South Carolina head coach received an extension from the school on Friday through the 2027 season.

“I am very grateful to President Amiridis, Coach Tanner, (Senior Deputy Athletics Director) Chance Miller and our Board of Trustees for their belief in what we are doing as a football program,” Beamer said in a statement. “I am so fortunate to be the football coach at the University of South Carolina. I’m very proud of what we’ve done the last two seasons, but it’s just the beginning. The best days of Gamecock football are about to happen.”

Beamer, who had been one of the lowest paid head coaches in the SEC, gets a raise to $6.125 million dollars for the 2023 season. His salary will go up by $250,000 each year through 2027.

The 45 year-old coach finished his 2nd season with the Gamecocks last week. He’s gone 15-11 overall and reached 2 bowl games with a win in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl last season.

“Coach Beamer has done a tremendous job as the leader of our football program,” said Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “His passion and desire to excel on and off the field have inspired our student athletes and our great fanbase. I am very excited about the synergy and trajectory of our football program. He knows what a high-quality football program should encompass. I am delighted that he is our football coach.”

“I am excited we were able to cap off our very successful football season by presenting to Coach Beamer an attractive contract extension. Shane has provided outstanding leadership to our student athletes and his coaching team through his tireless work ethics and caring personality. But most importantly, through his infectious energy and enthusiasm, he has mobilized our alumni, friends and supporters who have embraced the new ‘Beamer-ball’ era. We are very proud to have him as our football coach,” said University President Michael Amiridis.

“Today’s Board action demonstrates our commitment to Coach Beamer and our student-athletes. Shane is a tremendous ambassador for our football program and for our university. USC is committed to developing a championship program, which is what our alumni and fans expect and deserve,” said University Board Chair Thad Westbrook.

The school also announced that Lonnie Teasley has officially ben named the offensive line coach.

“Lonnie did a great job stepping in for and working alongside Greg with the offensive line this past season,” said Coach Beamer. “He was instrumental in the offensive line’s improvement and is a fantastic recruiter as well.”

Teasley took over the on-field coaching duties with the Gamecocks’ offensive line early in the 2022 season while Adkins was dealing with a minor health issue that limited his availability.

