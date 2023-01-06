Shem Creek Boat Landing closing for improvements

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Shem Creek Boat Landing is closing for repair and improvement projects beginning Monday.

Charleston County Park officials say the scheduled improvements include repaving the boat landing parking lot, installing new stormwater structures and storm drain lines along with dredging under the floating dock.

Planned improvements also include increased ADA accessibility by providing an accessible route from the parking spaces to the ramp. Officials say work will include sidewalk reconstruction, installation of ADA ramps, reconstructing of accessible parking spaces and replacement storm grates to meet ADA standards.

Officials anticipate the project to last through early spring, but no official reopening date has been set.

Last year, the county Parks and Recreation Commission spent $1.9 million on two lots next to the boat landing to expand parking at the site. Initial planning for the expanded parking is already underway, according to a news release announcing the purchase.

READ MORE: Additional Shem Creek Boat Landing parking excites local business owners

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.