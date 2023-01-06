SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Shem Creek Boat Landing closing for improvements

The Shem Creek Boat Landing is closing for repair and improvement projects beginning Monday.
The Shem Creek Boat Landing is closing for repair and improvement projects beginning Monday.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Shem Creek Boat Landing is closing for repair and improvement projects beginning Monday.

Charleston County Park officials say the scheduled improvements include repaving the boat landing parking lot, installing new stormwater structures and storm drain lines along with dredging under the floating dock.

Planned improvements also include increased ADA accessibility by providing an accessible route from the parking spaces to the ramp. Officials say work will include sidewalk reconstruction, installation of ADA ramps, reconstructing of accessible parking spaces and replacement storm grates to meet ADA standards.

Officials anticipate the project to last through early spring, but no official reopening date has been set.

Last year, the county Parks and Recreation Commission spent $1.9 million on two lots next to the boat landing to expand parking at the site. Initial planning for the expanded parking is already underway, according to a news release announcing the purchase.

READ MORE: Additional Shem Creek Boat Landing parking excites local business owners

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
A C-17 Globemaster III aircraft returns to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 1, 2022,...
Formation of C-17s fly over Ravenel Bridge Thursday morning
The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley...
Police: Three juveniles hurt in West Ashley shooting
The South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat Protection From...
Both sides say fight isn’t over after SC court strikes ‘fetal heartbeat bill’
The family of David Aylor, who died Monday at age 41, will receive friends Saturday night in...
Funeral arrangements set for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor

Latest News

Librarians are working to expand the collection at a brand new library that opened within the...
New library at juvenile detention center holding book drive
Patrons of Mews and Brews can book one-hour sessions in the :cat lounge."
Summerville cat cafe set to open its doors Friday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New library at juvenile detention center holding book drive
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ﻿New library at juvenile detention center holding book drive