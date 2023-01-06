Summerville cat cafe set to open its doors Friday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville cafe is offering patrons a chance to make some furry feline friends.

When Mews and Brews opens its doors on Friday it will be the first cat cafe in town.

The cafe will be stocked with prepackaged food and drink and feature a “cat lounge” that allows guests to meet adoptable cats from Dorchester Paws.

“We are so excited to open our doors to Summerville,” Mews + Crews Cat Café Owner Cait Cox said. “I’ve been working on this cafe concept for over a year and it’s incredible to see it all come together. We are partnered with our local shelter, Dorchester Paws, to foster the adoptable cats in our cat lounge who are looking for their fur-ever families. Fostering the cats in our cafe is a great way to give them a comfy home while they wait for their fur-ever families. Dorchester Paws does amazing work in our community for all kinds of animals in need of a home, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it. We’ve had such great community support throughout this whole process and we’re excited to start giving back. We hope to see you soon!”

The cats are adoptable for $50 each and can be adopted and taken home from the cafe on the same day.

“Dorchester Paws could not be more excited for our exclusive partnership with Mews + Brews Cat Café” Dorchester Paws Director of Operations April Howard said. “It’s such a beautiful opportunity for the cats we take into our care that have been used to living in a home or our shyer cats to have a place to go to that gives them a chance to relax and show their true personalities to adopters. Mews + Brews Cat Cafe and their team go above and beyond to care for the cats that we bring to them and we are thrilled to extend our life-saving mission further into the community.”

All adoptable cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, vetted and on monthly preventatives.

Reservations can be made on the cafe’s website.

