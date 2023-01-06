SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Summerville cat cafe set to open its doors Friday

Patrons of Mews and Brews can book one-hour sessions in the :cat lounge."
Patrons of Mews and Brews can book one-hour sessions in the :cat lounge."(David Archer | David Archer/Dorchester Paws)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville cafe is offering patrons a chance to make some furry feline friends.

When Mews and Brews opens its doors on Friday it will be the first cat cafe in town.

The cafe will be stocked with prepackaged food and drink and feature a “cat lounge” that allows guests to meet adoptable cats from Dorchester Paws.

“We are so excited to open our doors to Summerville,” Mews + Crews Cat Café Owner Cait Cox said. “I’ve been working on this cafe concept for over a year and it’s incredible to see it all come together. We are partnered with our local shelter, Dorchester Paws, to foster the adoptable cats in our cat lounge who are looking for their fur-ever families. Fostering the cats in our cafe is a great way to give them a comfy home while they wait for their fur-ever families. Dorchester Paws does amazing work in our community for all kinds of animals in need of a home, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it. We’ve had such great community support throughout this whole process and we’re excited to start giving back. We hope to see you soon!”

The cats are adoptable for $50 each and can be adopted and taken home from the cafe on the same day.

“Dorchester Paws could not be more excited for our exclusive partnership with Mews + Brews Cat Café” Dorchester Paws Director of Operations April Howard said. “It’s such a beautiful opportunity for the cats we take into our care that have been used to living in a home or our shyer cats to have a place to go to that gives them a chance to relax and show their true personalities to adopters. Mews + Brews Cat Cafe and their team go above and beyond to care for the cats that we bring to them and we are thrilled to extend our life-saving mission further into the community.”

All adoptable cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, vetted and on monthly preventatives.

Reservations can be made on the cafe’s website.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
A C-17 Globemaster III aircraft returns to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 1, 2022,...
Formation of C-17s fly over Ravenel Bridge Thursday morning
The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley...
Police: Three juveniles hurt in West Ashley shooting
The South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat Protection From...
Both sides say fight isn’t over after SC court strikes ‘fetal heartbeat bill’
The family of David Aylor, who died Monday at age 41, will receive friends Saturday night in...
Funeral arrangements set for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor

Latest News

Librarians are working to expand the collection at a brand new library that opened within the...
New library at juvenile detention center holding book drive
The Shem Creek Boat Landing is closing for repair and improvement projects beginning Monday.
Shem Creek Boat Landing closing for improvements
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New library at juvenile detention center holding book drive
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ﻿New library at juvenile detention center holding book drive