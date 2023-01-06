SC Lottery
Suspect in Tinder slaying given bond

One of the three people accused of using the dating app Tinder to lure a man to a house in North Charleston and rob him has been given bond.
By Nick Reagan
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the three people accused of using the dating app Tinder to lure a man to a house in North Charleston and rob him has been given bond.

Friday morning, 21-year-old Asherai Gadsden was in court again asking for bond. Judge Bentley Price originally denied bond for Gadsden last year.

Friday, he set her bond at $50,000. The victim’s parents called the decision ridiculous and say murder suspects shouldn’t get bond that low.

The victim was 24-year-old Alan Johnson of Sumter. The plan went wrong when Johnson fought against his attackers. He was shot and killed on Jan. 9, 2022.

“I feel he didn’t care about what we had to say,” Alan’s father Rashon Johnson said. “I think that on these harsh murders that people are committing every day that there need to be higher bonds.”

Johnson says he wants to see new legislation that would set bond for murder suspect much higher than $50,000.

“We are not going to stop until he gets justice,” Johnson said. “Everybody is going to pay for this crime and we are going to make sure justice proceeds.”

The other two suspects in the case are 19-year-old Zora Simone Henderson and 28-year-old Joshua Latray Mack.

