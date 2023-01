CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure moves in across the Southeast today leading to sunny skies and cooler temperatures as we get ready to head into the weekend!

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 62.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 64.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. High 67.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 65.

