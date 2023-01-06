SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Worker dies after being crushed by falling pallet at FedEx facility, officials say

Officials in North Dakota say a man has died at a FedEx facility. (Source: KVLY)
By Bobby Falat and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - Officials say a man has died at a FedEx facility in North Dakota.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a fatality inspection has been started at a FedEx freight facility in the West Fargo area.

KVLY reports the incident happened on Wednesday at a facility located at 2500 Third Ave. NW.

Officials said a 29-year-old man was attempting to recoup shifted inventory on a pallet inside a trailer. He was trying to move the pallet so that a forklift could move it, but it tipped over and crushed him.

OSHA reports its investigation remains ongoing.

Officials have not immediately identified the man who died.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
A C-17 Globemaster III aircraft returns to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 1, 2022,...
Formation of C-17s fly over Ravenel Bridge Thursday morning
The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley...
Police: Three juveniles hurt in West Ashley shooting
The South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat Protection From...
Both sides say fight isn’t over after SC court strikes ‘fetal heartbeat bill’
Records show in 2021 the IRF paid out $1.51 million on behalf of the North Charleston Police...
Police: Student arrested for bringing gun to N. Charleston school

Latest News

FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
Jan. 6 remembrance led by Dems; GOP wrestles with its rebels
The City of Charleston has no parking on King Street between Spring and Calhoun from 6 p.m. to...
Over 2,800 parking tickets could lead to towing, says city of Charleston
Newport News police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday.
Teacher injured in shooting at Virginia elementary school
Army Veteran, Jimmy Thomas is kayaking and biking along the East Coast to support veterans and...
‘Doggie Paddle for Veterans’: 4,000-mile journey for those in need
What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
McCarthy makes big gains for speaker, but he’s still short