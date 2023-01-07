SC Lottery
Beautiful weekend with high pressure in control!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a cold morning with temperatures near 40 degrees, we warm into the low to mid 60s with a mostly sunny sky. High pressure will remain in control on Sunday which means more sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Highs will be i nthe mid to upper 60s. Look for increasing clouds Sunday ahead of a weak cold front, which will cross the area early Monday morning. A few showers may graze the area early Monday morning. Temperatures look like they’ll remain near, or slightly above, average next week with low to mid 60s each day.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 64, Low 43.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. High 67, Low 49.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower Before Sunrise. High 65, Low 41.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 61, Low 43.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 63, Low 44.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 65, Low 50.

